Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $436.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 176,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,150,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.