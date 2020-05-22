NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTES. Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.28.

NTES opened at $401.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $402.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.86.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in NetEase by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $42,318,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

