NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTES. Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.28.
NTES opened at $401.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $402.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.86.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in NetEase by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $42,318,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
