Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.61.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

