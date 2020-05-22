Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

LASR stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Nlight has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $860.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 1,837.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

