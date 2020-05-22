National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Vision by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,607,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 464,775 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,675,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 285,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,976 shares during the period.

EYE opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. National Vision Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 2.04.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EYE. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Vision from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

