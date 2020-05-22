National Bank Financial Raises Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$215.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$215.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. CSFB set a C$105.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$155.40.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$201.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$149.72. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion and a PE ratio of 211.28. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$98.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$322.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$198.21, for a total transaction of C$19,820,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,793,100.02. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.68, for a total value of C$1,111,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,386,986. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,339 shares of company stock worth $34,387,186.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

