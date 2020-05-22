National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. Deutsche Bank lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 165.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

