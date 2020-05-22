Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.45.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 1,172,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.77.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 238.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

