MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gabelli began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $76.12 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. MSG Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About MSG Entertainment

