Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 97 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

