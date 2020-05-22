Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,944,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.52% of Minerals Technologies worth $143,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CL King upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $48.17 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

