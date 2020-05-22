Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.13% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTX opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MTX. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

