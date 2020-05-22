Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $29,229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 76.0% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

