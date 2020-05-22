Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 262,372 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $370,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

