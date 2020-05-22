Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) PT Raised to GBX 460

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Investec cut Micro Focus International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.29 ($9.66).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 406.10 ($5.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 415.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 791.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.05. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a one year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60).

In other news, insider Greg Lock purchased 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £241,395 ($317,541.44).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.