Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 380 at Credit Suisse Group

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCRO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Investec cut shares of Micro Focus International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 734.29 ($9.66).

Shares of LON:MCRO opened at GBX 406.10 ($5.34) on Wednesday. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a one year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 791.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Greg Lock acquired 66,500 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £241,395 ($317,541.44).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

