Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $889.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report sales of $889.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $683.90 million. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Michaels Companies.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 676,433 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 68,326 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.55. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.