Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,798,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY opened at $84.41 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $487,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

