Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,283,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $39.25 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, CEO Gabriel Tirador acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,454.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,171,599.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 473,915 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,629. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

