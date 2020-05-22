Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Up 13.7% in May

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 262,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

AMTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mercantil Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $508.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.49. Mercantil Bank has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.