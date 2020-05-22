Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.40.

MELI stock opened at $814.71 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $842.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

