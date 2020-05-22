Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 27.2% during the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,268.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,971.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,245.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

