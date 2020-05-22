Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 27.2% during the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,268.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,971.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,245.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
