Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.95

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.95 and last traded at $124.89, with a volume of 2008400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.81.

MLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.33.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $10,253,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.