Melior Resources (CVE:MLR) Shares Down 28.6%

Melior Resources Inc (CVE:MLR)’s stock price fell 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 66,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 103,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $299,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.66, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Get Melior Resources alerts:

Melior Resources (CVE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Melior Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its primary project is the Goondicum ilmenite and apatite mine property located at Monto in Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Coalcorp Mining Inc and changed its name to Melior Resources Inc in September 2011.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Melior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.