Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

TSE:MR.UN opened at C$3.45 on Tuesday. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.61 and a twelve month high of C$8.35. The company has a market cap of $46.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.93.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

