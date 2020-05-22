MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at CSFB

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.98.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$3.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.13. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

