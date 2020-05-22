Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.61.

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

