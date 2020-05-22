Mediwound’s (MDWD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 179.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mediwound in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Mediwound had a net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 98.23%. Analysts anticipate that Mediwound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mediwound by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mediwound in the first quarter worth $108,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mediwound by 51.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mediwound by 136.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.