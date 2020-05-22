Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 184.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of CDTX opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

