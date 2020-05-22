Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.10

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 2723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTLS. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,104.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Materialise by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

