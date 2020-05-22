Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.
Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 907.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.