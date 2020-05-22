Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 907.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

