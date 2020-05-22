Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,459,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Marvell Technology Group worth $61,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $379,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.