Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

NYSE VAC opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 2.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

