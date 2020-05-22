Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Down 0.2%

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.06, 22,298,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 34,677,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

