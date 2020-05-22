Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,702,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168,742 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.95% of Macy’s worth $136,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

