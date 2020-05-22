Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $296.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $249.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $267.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $268.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average is $221.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 341,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,774,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.