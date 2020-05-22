Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lindsay by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.55 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.70. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $111.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

