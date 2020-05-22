Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.74

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and traded as high as $25.91. Linamar shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 1,537 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIMAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Linamar from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Linamar from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Linamar from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Linamar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

