Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,390,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 259,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 92,741 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 211,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,043 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.