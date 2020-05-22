Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Les Ressources Yorbeau shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 452,250 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Les Ressources Yorbeau Company Profile (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Les Ressources Yorbeau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Les Ressources Yorbeau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.