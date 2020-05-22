Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.66.

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $7.60 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 108.52, a quick ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. State Street Corp raised its position in Ladder Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 102,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

