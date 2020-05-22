La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 192.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.07. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

