Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $92,856.78 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $92,856.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 1.15. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.