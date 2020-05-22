Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

