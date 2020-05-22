KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. KONE OYJ/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

