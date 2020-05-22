Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 and have sold 28,100 shares worth $1,313,996.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

