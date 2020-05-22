Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,575,000 after purchasing an additional 848,454 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,773,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,285,000 after purchasing an additional 181,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,075,000 after purchasing an additional 302,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,461,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,279,000 after purchasing an additional 274,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $145.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

