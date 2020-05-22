Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.66

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 460012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994,522 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $79,059,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 145,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 398,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

