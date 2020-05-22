KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

