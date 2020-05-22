Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on KIN. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,567.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

